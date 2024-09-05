ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

“Cities of Heroes. Mykolaiv": “Ukrposhta presented a new stamp

“Cities of Heroes. Mykolaiv": “Ukrposhta presented a new stamp

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21000 views

“Ukrposhta has announced the release of the postage stamp “Cities of Heroes. Mykolaiv” stamp dedicated to the heroism of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the city's residents. The stamp features the RMA building after a missile strike and a monument to St. Nicholas.

On Thursday, September 5, Ukrposhta announced the release of the postage stamp "Cities of Heroes. Mykolaiv" stamp, which is dedicated to the heroism of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the courage of the city's residents. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's statement. 

Details 

The postage stamp of the "Cities of Heroes" series depicts the building of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration after a Russian missile strike on March 29, 2022, and in the margins of the stamp sheet is a monument to St. Nicholas, whom residents consider to be the guardian angel and patron saint of the city.

Image

The envelope depicts tire fortifications near the building of the city's former first tram substation. 

Ukrposhta has issued limited postage stamps in honor of the Azov Brigade23.05.24, 18:09 • 15041 view

The stamp has a circulation of 1 080,000 copies. The face value of the stamp is U (corresponds to the tariff for sending domestic simple letters without declared value weighing up to 50 grams), the equivalent  is 15 UAH. The number of stamps per sheet is 6. The circulation of the First Day envelope is 35,000 copies, and the card is 35,000 copies.

Addendum

The First Day stamp, card, envelope and stamp were designed by Volodymyr Taran. Photos were used by Olena Narayivska/NikVesti, Dmytro Skorokhodov, Yevhen Zahorodnyi. Redemptions with special "First Day" stamps will be made in Kyiv, 01001 and Mykolaiv, 54008.

Starting from September 9, 2024, the Postal Market (https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua) will  offer a 6-stamp sheet and an unstamped art envelope "City of Heroes. Mykolaiv" with a special redemption under the ‘Own stamp’ project featuring a local landmark - the Church of St. Joseph. Artist  -   Maksym Kisilov. 

Recall

Ukrposhta has issued a postage stamp "Ukraine, Forward!" stamp with a circulation of 560,000 copies in honor of the participation of the Ukrainian national football team in Euro 2024.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

