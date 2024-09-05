“Cities of Heroes. Mykolaiv": “Ukrposhta presented a new stamp

On Thursday, September 5, Ukrposhta announced the release of the postage stamp "Cities of Heroes. Mykolaiv" stamp, which is dedicated to the heroism of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the courage of the city's residents. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's statement.

Details

The postage stamp of the "Cities of Heroes" series depicts the building of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration after a Russian missile strike on March 29, 2022, and in the margins of the stamp sheet is a monument to St. Nicholas, whom residents consider to be the guardian angel and patron saint of the city.

The envelope depicts tire fortifications near the building of the city's former first tram substation.

The stamp has a circulation of 1 080,000 copies. The face value of the stamp is U (corresponds to the tariff for sending domestic simple letters without declared value weighing up to 50 grams), the equivalent is 15 UAH. The number of stamps per sheet is 6. The circulation of the First Day envelope is 35,000 copies, and the card is 35,000 copies.

Addendum

The First Day stamp, card, envelope and stamp were designed by Volodymyr Taran. Photos were used by Olena Narayivska/NikVesti, Dmytro Skorokhodov, Yevhen Zahorodnyi. Redemptions with special "First Day" stamps will be made in Kyiv, 01001 and Mykolaiv, 54008.

Starting from September 9, 2024, the Postal Market (https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua) will offer a 6-stamp sheet and an unstamped art envelope "City of Heroes. Mykolaiv" with a special redemption under the ‘Own stamp’ project featuring a local landmark - the Church of St. Joseph. Artist - Maksym Kisilov.

Recall

