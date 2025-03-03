Christian Stocker officially becomes the new Chancellor of Austria
Christian Stocker officially became Austria's new Federal Chancellor after being sworn in in Hofburg. A coalition government of three parties - ÖVP, Social Democrats and Neos - has been formed, although difficult negotiations are expected.
After taking the oath of office , Christian Stocker officially became the new federal chancellor of Austria, his party said, UNN reports.
"Today, Chancellor Dr. Christian Stocker and the new federal government were sworn in by the federal president in Hofburg," the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP), the party of the new Austrian chancellor, reported in X.
The broadcast was made public by the office of the Austrian Federal Chancellor .
A handover ceremony was also held at the office of the Austrian Federal Chancellor.
"It is a great honor and pleasure for me to assume the duties of Chancellor of this Republic. The people of Austria can be assured that this country will be at the forefront of every decision I make. I will carry out this task with full responsibility for this position," Stocker wrote on Facebook after the ceremony.
According to Reuters, Stocker's appointment ended the long wait for a new government and ended the political crisis in the country.
Austria's new Chancellor Christian Stocker received congratulations from President Alexander Van der Bellen, who wished the government "success and good luck.
The government will consist of representatives of three parties, each of which will receive important ministries: The ÖVP will head the Ministry of Interior and Defense, the Social Democrats will be responsible for finance and justice, and Neos will lead foreign policy.
However, the leader of Neos, Beate Meinl-Rösinger, has already warned that they will face "five years of difficult negotiations" as each party will have its own interests and strategic goals. These differences are expected to lead to tensions in the coalition.
