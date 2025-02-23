Chornobyl NPP continues to eliminate the consequences of the Russian drone attack: what is happening to the shelter

According to a new report from the State Emergency Service, rescue workers are partially opening the structure of the Shelter. The work is related to the elimination of smoldering centers.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Chornobyl NPP: rescue climbers of the State Emergency Service are working on partial opening of the Shelter structure - the statement reads.

According to the post, work is mentioned to eliminate smoldering centers on the arch. But it also mentions ongoing monitoring using thermal imagers.

The radiation background at the Chornobyl NPP site is within normal limits, and there is no threat to the public. - informs the SES

Recall

The localization and elimination of the smoldering center near the New Safe Confinement after the drone attack continues at the Chernobyl NPP . The radiation level does not exceed the norm, there is no threat to the public.

