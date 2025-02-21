Russian drone strike at Chornobyl NPP: what happens to the damaged shelter a week later

Monitoring of the territory at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after the Russian drone strike on February 14 continues, work on extinguishing smoldering centers has been suspended," the radiation background remains normal, there is no threat to the population, the State Emergency Service and the State Agency of Ukraine for Environmental Protection and Natural Resources reported on Friday, a week after the enemy strike, UNN writes.

As of the morning of February 21, the area is being continuously monitored using drones with thermal imagers and handheld thermal imagers. All relevant services are on the ground, the situation is under control - the SES reported.

According to the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management (SAUEZM), as of the morning of February 21, "work on extinguishing smoldering centers was suspended by the State Emergency Service." "Thermal imaging monitoring is underway," the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service, climbers and rescuers are on standby to perform work if necessary.

The radiation background at the Chornobyl NPP industrial site is within normal limits, there is no threat to the public - the SES noted.

SAEZ reported on the technical condition of the Shelter and New Safe Confinement (NSC):

1. Due to the damage to the outer and inner shells (cladding) of the NSC arch and the equipment of the main crane system, the limits and conditions for safe operation of the NSC complex were violated.

2. An extraordinary inspection of the enclosing and supporting structures of the NSC arch and the main crane system maintenance garage (MSCMG) revealed the following damage:

outer cladding of the arch: local through destruction; local defects in the cladding without continuous destruction; damage to the inner filler of the cladding; existing destruction of bolted connections.

garage load-bearing structures: deformed joints of the structures of the upper part of the maintenance garage.

damage to the NSC containment membranes in the southern, southwestern and southeastern zones.

The radiation situation has not deteriorated and remains below control levels - confirmed in the SAUEZM.

Recall

On the night of February 14, a Russian attack drone with an explosive part damaged the protective shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter is estimated to be significant.