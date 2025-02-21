Russian drone strike at Chornobyl NPP: what happens to the damaged shelter a week later

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 12690 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 31637 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 65737 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 40152 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108677 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 94731 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111770 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116568 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147924 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115108 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 84467 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 38931 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104465 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 50996 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 29076 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 65737 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 108677 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147924 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138917 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 171441 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 9613 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 29076 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132270 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134169 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162696 views
Actual
Russian drone strike at Chornobyl NPP: what happens to the damaged shelter a week later

Russian drone strike at Chornobyl NPP: what happens to the damaged shelter a week later

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25280 views

A week after the Russian drone strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, monitoring of the territory continues. Significant damage to the NSC structures was detected, but the radiation background remains normal.

Monitoring of the territory at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after the Russian drone strike on February 14 continues, work on extinguishing smoldering centers has been suspended," the radiation background remains normal, there is no threat to the population, the State Emergency Service and the State Agency of Ukraine for Environmental Protection and Natural Resources reported on Friday, a week after the enemy strike, UNN writes.

As of the morning of February 21, the area is being continuously monitored using drones with thermal imagers and handheld thermal imagers. All relevant services are on the ground, the situation is under control

- the SES reported.

According to the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management (SAUEZM), as of the morning of February 21, "work on extinguishing smoldering centers was suspended by the State Emergency Service." "Thermal imaging monitoring is underway," the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service, climbers and rescuers are on standby to perform work if necessary.

The radiation background at the Chornobyl NPP industrial site is within normal limits, there is no threat to the public

- the SES noted.

SAEZ reported on the technical condition of the Shelter and New Safe Confinement (NSC):

1. Due to the damage to the outer and inner shells (cladding) of the NSC arch and the equipment of the main crane system, the limits and conditions for safe operation of the NSC complex were violated.

2. An extraordinary inspection of the enclosing and supporting structures of the NSC arch and the main crane system maintenance garage (MSCMG) revealed the following damage:

  • outer cladding of the arch: local through destruction; local defects in the cladding without continuous destruction; damage to the inner filler of the cladding; existing destruction of bolted connections.
    • garage load-bearing structures: deformed joints of the structures of the upper part of the maintenance garage.
      • damage to the NSC containment membranes in the southern, southwestern and southeastern zones.

        The radiation situation has not deteriorated and remains below control levels

        - confirmed in the SAUEZM.

        Recall

        On the night of February 14, a Russian attack drone with an explosive part damaged the protective shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter is estimated to be significant.

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        WarCrimes and emergencies
        ukraineUkraine

        Contact us about advertising

        Russian drone strike at Chornobyl NPP: what happens to the damaged shelter a week later | УНН