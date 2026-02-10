$43.030.02
The Diplomat

Chinese fighter jets performed dangerous maneuvers near Taiwanese F-16s during exercises - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Chinese J-16 fighter jets performed dangerous maneuvers near Taiwanese F-16 aircraft during military exercises in December. One J-16 fired decoy flares, another flew in a firing-ready position.

Chinese fighter jets performed dangerous maneuvers near Taiwanese F-16s during exercises - FT

Chinese fighter jets performed extremely dangerous maneuvers near Taiwanese F-16 aircraft during the "Mission Justice" military exercises. These were conducted by Taiwanese forces in December, UNN reports with reference to Financial Times.

Details

According to the publication, in the first incident, a J-16 fighter jet fired decoy flares at a Taiwanese F-16 that had taken off as the Chinese military aircraft was about to cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait, three people familiar with the incident said.

In the second case, a Chinese J-16 flew "very close" behind a Taiwanese F-16, "practically in a firing position," a person familiar with the incident said.

During another incident, which occurred northwest of Taiwan, a Chinese J-16 flew directly under a Chinese H-6K bomber to conceal the fighter's presence from Taiwanese radars.

According to Admiral Samuel Paparo, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, such actions by China should be considered as "rehearsals" for an attack on Taiwan.

At the same time, the Chinese embassy in the US did not comment on these incidents, but stated that the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army of China conducted successful exercises, which were "a severe punishment for separatist forces seeking Taiwan's independence by military means, and a necessary measure to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Recall

US President Donald Trump is preparing for a large-scale visit to Beijing in the first week of April 2026. The main goal of the summit is to discuss a new trade agreement, the situation around Taiwan, and coordinate positions on Russia's war against Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

