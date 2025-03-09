China, Russia and Iran will conduct joint naval exercises
Kyiv • UNN
China, Russia and Iran will conduct joint naval exercises "Security Belt-2025" in early March near the port of Chabahar. China will send the destroyer Baotou and the supply ship Gaoyouhu to participate in the exercises.
The Ministry of Defense of China announced naval exercises "Security Belt-2025" with the participation of Iran and Russia, which are planned to be held in the area of the Iranian port of Chabahar. This is stated in a statement from the Chinese defense ministry, reports UNN.
In early March, the naval forces of China, Iran, and Russia will conduct joint exercises "Security Belt-2025". The exercises are planned to be organized and held in the area of the Iranian port of Chabahar, primarily to work on issues related to combating maritime targets.
Also, during the exercises, it is planned to practice measures for searching and capturing the enemy, eliminating damage, as well as joint search and rescue operations.
The exercises will be aimed at "deepening military mutual trust and pragmatic cooperation between the armies of the participating countries."
China will send the destroyer Baotou and the supply ship Gaoyouhu from the 47th escort operational group of the Navy to the exercises.
Recall
The United States has informed its allies of its intention to cease participation in planning future military exercises in Europe. This decision will affect several exercises in Sweden.