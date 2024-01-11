China launches 'world's most powerful' solid-propellant rocket

China on Thursday successfully launched the "world's most powerful" solid-propellant rocket, reported CGTN, writes UNN.

Details

A medium-lift Gravity-1 (YL-1) rocket developed by China's commercial aerospace company Orienspace has reportedly successfully launched three Yunyao-1 meteorological satellites into orbit during its maiden flight from waters off the coast of Haiyang City in east China's Shandong Province at 1:30 p.m. Beijing time.

Gravity-1 has three main stages and four boosters, all equipped with solid fuel engines and flexible oscillating nozzles, Orienspace said, adding that the third stage engine can also be converted to a liquid oxygen and kerosene engine to further increase its payload capacity.

Orienspace utilized an offshore launch platform. Compared to a land-based launch, an offshore launch is noted to offer greater flexibility, better adaptability and less risk of harm to populated areas.