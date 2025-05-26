China has increased its ability to launch a surprise invasion of Taiwan - FT

$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
02:22 PM

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

01:26 PM

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

11:58 AM

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

May 26, 09:30 AM

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

May 26, 08:54 AM

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

May 26, 06:19 AM

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

During the night, the enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region: four enterprises were affected.

May 26, 06:59 AM

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

May 26, 09:48 AM

NMT: how many applicants failed the exam last year

May 26, 10:04 AM

Restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on Russia have been lifted - Merz

01:04 PM

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
May 23, 02:43 PM

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM
A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

04:12 PM

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM
China has increased its ability to launch a surprise invasion of Taiwan - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 Kyiv • UNN

The Chinese army has increased its readiness for a surprise attack on Taiwan. PLA military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense zone more than 245 times a month.

China has increased its ability to launch a surprise invasion of Taiwan - FT

The People's Liberation Army of China has increased its readiness for a possible sudden attack on Taiwan.

This was reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

According to the media, one of the high-ranking Taiwanese military officials said that the Chinese Air Force and missile units, which will play a role in the invasion of Taiwan, have improved to the point that they can "switch from peacetime to military operations at any moment."

Other representatives of the Taiwan defense department said that the People's Liberation Army's operations now include constant training of amphibious forces near the ports of departure for the invasion of Taiwan, constant readiness of army aviation units that will land in Taiwan, and a new missile system capable of hitting any point of the island.

According to the Taiwan Ministry of Defense, PLA military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone more than 245 times a month, compared to less than 10 times a month five years ago.

They also cross the median line in the Taiwan Strait 120 times a month, erasing a once unofficial border. Former chief instructor of the Taiwan Army Command, Yang Tai-yuan, said that to attack Taiwan, Chinese warships "will have to go out into the Pacific Ocean very early" so as not to be trapped closer to China when the war begins.

Last year, the PLAN Navy conducted a build-up of ships in the western Pacific as a rehearsal for this scenario.

Chinese weapon breakthrough: electromagnetic rifle makes 3000 shots per minute25.05.25, 17:54 • 62208 views

A U.S. Department of Defense official said that the PLAN Navy and the Chinese Coast Guard constantly have about a dozen ships deployed around Taiwan. This, combined with neighboring ports, meant that the PLAN Navy and its associated vessels could "move into a blockade position... within hours." A Taiwanese military official said that the presence of warships means that China can launch an air attack without warning.

Taipei is closely monitoring the types of helicopters that the PLA uses on destroyers or Type 075 landing ships, as they can drop special forces on Taiwan.

Thanks to these advanced naval deployments, they have shortened both the distance and the time" to Taiwan,

- he added.

However, military officials and experts said that the PLA has also made significant progress in other areas. According to U.S. intelligence, in 2019, President Xi Jinping instructed the PLA to develop the ability to invade Taiwan by 2027.

Speaking at a forum in Sedona, Paparo said that, obviously, some of the goals have already been achieved, referring to its missile forces and the satellite groups that it has put into space.

In 2015, Xi began restructuring the command structure and units of the PLA. Experts said that the large-scale exercises that the PLA has conducted around Taiwan since Nancy Pelosi, then Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, visited it in 2022, showed that it is mastering joint operations between its services, which was the main goal of this reform.

Xi's reforms broke many large army units into smaller and more flexible ones, including six amphibious combined arms brigades deployed along the coast opposite Taiwan.

This reflects the PLA's renewed focus on Taiwan and lays the foundation for real combat capabilities

- said Arosteghi.

A high-ranking Taiwanese military official said that the PLA would only need "minimal time to regroup" for an attack, as it is "constantly training at its bases and... is already based very close to the ports where they were supposed to land."

Amphibious units can operate more independently, with more diverse transport equipment, intelligence capabilities, and a wider range of weaponry. They include the PCH-191, a multiple launch rocket system with a range of 300 km that can hit any point in Taiwan from the coast of China.

It has the same range as short-range missiles, but is cheaper, can be reloaded faster and is more difficult to detect because it can be launched from trucks.

Philippines and US started military exercises amid tensions with China21.04.25, 17:54 • 7799 views

According to Taiwanese officials, these launchers, first used immediately after Pelosi's visit, are now widely deployed along the entire coast opposite Taiwan and have since been used in all Taiwan-led exercises.

The launchers can be used by ground forces during the initial bombardment to disable Taiwan's air defense systems, as well as by amphibious units to strike small Taiwanese coastal units designed to combat the invasion fleet.

This kind of opportunity can be used without much training

- said Dennis Blasco, a veteran PLA analyst.

With their help, amphibious or army aviation units could start from a much higher starting point. This is very difficult to resist

China has increased military activity around Taiwan: dozens of planes and ships03.04.25, 04:39 • 4647 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Financial Times
Taiwan
Xi Jinping
China
United States
