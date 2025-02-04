The Chinese authorities have partially lifted restrictions on the movement of Uighurs within the country, but their ability to travel abroad, in particular to meet with relatives, remains significantly limited. This is reported by Human Rights Watch, UNN reports.

Details

Human rights activists have long accused Beijing of brutally suppressing the rights of the Uighur minority and other Muslim nationalities in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region. The United Nations has previously stated that the actions of the Chinese authorities may qualify as crimes against humanity.

Official Beijing rejects these accusations, claiming that the policy in the region is aimed at fighting extremism and ensuring stability. Nevertheless, the international community continues to closely monitor the situation in Xinjiang, calling for respect for human rights.

