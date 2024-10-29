China announces the discovery of deep-sea spy devices
Kyiv • UNN
China's Ministry of State Security has announced the discovery of spy devices on the surface and bottom of the ocean. The devices are capable of transmitting data and directing foreign submarines in China's territorial waters.
China's Ministry of State Security said it had discovered spy devices both on the ocean surface and in the deep sea. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that the devices, which were hidden on the ocean floor, sent back information that could “create a battlefield in advance.” Among them are underwater “beacons” that can guide foreign submarines.
Some act as “secret agents,” drifting and floating with the waves, monitoring the situation in our territorial waters in real time. Some function as underwater “lighthouses,” pointing the way for foreign submarines that have violated our waters,
According to analysts, the submarine arms race is intensifying between China, the United States, and their allies. As Beijing intends to get a new generation of nuclear submarines, which will be commissioned by the end of the decade.
Faced with a serious and complex covert security struggle in the deep sea and a real threat from foreign espionage and intelligence agencies... (the ministry) will firmly protect China's sovereignty, security and development interests and promote the construction of a strong maritime nation,
