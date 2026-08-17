Chernihiv is partially without power due to a Russian attack

The Russian attack left part of Chernihiv without power, affecting 10,000 consumers, JSC "Chernigivoblenergo" reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"As a result of the enemy attack, an energy facility was damaged. More than 10,000 subscribers in the city of Chernihiv were left without power," the regional power company reported.

As noted, energy workers will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.

Update

According to Ukrenergo, the enemy continues to attack civilian energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

As a result of Russian drone and artillery shelling, there were new power outages by morning in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Parts of 5 regions without power due to Russian attacks, with situation most difficult in Kherson region