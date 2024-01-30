Shahed drone hits abandoned building in Cherkasy region at night, another drone is destroyed - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
A Shahed drone launched by Russian troops hit an abandoned building in the Cherkasy region of Ukraine at night. Another Shahed drone was destroyed by Ukrainian defenders in the same region. No casualties were reported.
A Shahed-type attack drone launched by Russian troops at night hit an abandoned building in Cherkasy region's Uman district, destroying another, the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
The region was on alert for almost three hours at night. Due to another enemy air attack. In the Uman region, a Shahed hit an abandoned building. At the same time, another attack UAV was successfully destroyed by our defenders
According to him, in both cases there were no casualties.
15 out of 35 Shahed drones destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night30.01.24, 08:31 • 29606 views