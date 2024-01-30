Shahed drone hits abandoned building in Cherkasy region at night, another drone is destroyed - RMA

A Shahed-type attack drone launched by Russian troops at night hit an abandoned building in Cherkasy region's Uman district, destroying another, the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The region was on alert for almost three hours at night. Due to another enemy air attack. In the Uman region, a Shahed hit an abandoned building. At the same time, another attack UAV was successfully destroyed by our defenders - Taburets wrote on Telegram.

According to him, in both cases there were no casualties.

15 out of 35 Shahed drones destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night