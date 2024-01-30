Shahed drone hits abandoned building in Cherkasy region at night, another drone is destroyed - RMA

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 31774 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110862 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117885 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160313 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162689 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262546 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176096 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166690 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148535 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233637 views

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 78988 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 59150 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 35078 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 71216 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 27433 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262546 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233637 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219215 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244733 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231083 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 110862 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 89081 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 93571 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115661 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116429 views
Shahed drone hits abandoned building in Cherkasy region at night, another drone is destroyed - RMA

Shahed drone hits abandoned building in Cherkasy region at night, another drone is destroyed - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50123 views

A Shahed drone launched by Russian troops hit an abandoned building in the Cherkasy region of Ukraine at night. Another Shahed drone was destroyed by Ukrainian defenders in the same region. No casualties were reported.

A Shahed-type attack drone launched by Russian troops at night hit an abandoned building in Cherkasy region's Uman district, destroying another, the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The region was on alert for almost three hours at night. Due to another enemy air attack. In the Uman region, a Shahed hit an abandoned building. At the same time, another attack UAV was successfully destroyed by our defenders

- Taburets wrote on Telegram.

According to him, in both cases there were no casualties.

15 out of 35 Shahed drones destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night30.01.24, 08:31 • 29606 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
shakhid-129Shahed 129
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
cherkasyCherkassy
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
umanUman

Contact us about advertising