What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Charles Leclerc has extended his contract with Ferrari

Charles Leclerc has extended his contract with Ferrari

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26254 views

The Ferrari Formula 1 team has confirmed the extension of its contract with Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc beyond 2024. Leclerc, who has won five Grand Prix and reached the podium 30 times, expressed his enthusiasm and reaffirmed his goal of becoming a world champion with Ferrari.

The Ferrari Formula 1 team has announced a new contract for Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc, who has won five out of 100 races and reached the podium 30 times.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the portal Ferrari.

Details

Charles Leclair, who has a contract with the Italian team until the end of the season, has officially extended his contract beyond 2024, for an indefinite period, but it is noted that this is a multi-year deal.

This news did not come as a surprise. The extension of Charles Leclerc's contract with Scuderia will not upset the Formula 1 chessboard, as the Monegasque driver has been studying at the Ferrari Academy since 2016

- L'Équipe writes.

Leclerc, 26, made his Formula 1 debut in 2018 with Sauber following his Formula 2 title in 2017.

Image

He then joined Ferrari in 2019, with whom he won five Grand Prix, 23 pole positions and a podium finish 30 times. In 2022, he became vice world champion, leaving behind Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

Ukrainian tennis player with several records reached the semifinals of the Australian Open24.01.24, 15:08 • 25272 views

I am pleased to know that I will be wearing the Ferrari colors in the coming seasons

- reacted Leclerc, quoted in the press release.

Skating for this team has been my dream since I was three years old. This team has become my second family since I joined the academy in 2016. Over the past five years, we have achieved a lot and fought through all the difficulties. and I am tired. Nevertheless, I believe the best is yet to come and I can't wait for the season to start to progress and be competitive in every Grand Prix. My dream remains to be a world champion with Ferrari

-  said the athlete.

Joel Embiid made NBA history by scoring 70 points in one game23.01.24, 11:36 • 22872 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports

