Ukrainian tennis player with several records reached the semifinals of the Australian Open

Odesa tennis player Diana Yastremska won a historic victory in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Tennis Association Oleh Kiper, UNN reported.

Thus, in the quarterfinals, the Ukrainian won in two sets with a score of 6:3, 6:4 against the 50th ranked player from the Czech Republic, Linda Nosková.

"Yastremska also became the first Ukrainian woman in history to play in the singles semifinals at the Australian Open. We are proud of our athletes," Kiper wrote.