Cessation of US arms supplies due to shutdown: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reacted

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, denied information that Ukrainian troops would stop receiving weapons due to the shutdown in the United States. He wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

False. Ukraine-US drone deal talks are proceeding as planned and shipments continue to arrive. - he wrote.

Context

The Telegraph reported that due to the shutdown in the United States, Ukraine could face significant delays in arms supplies. The material also reported that, given the situation, other Ukrainian delegations that were supposed to arrive in the United States in the coming weeks are now reviewing their plans for the future.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a conversation with Donald Trump, he raised the issue of transferring long-range weapons to Kyiv. He noted that everything would depend on Trump's decision.

At the same time, the supply of long-range missiles, including Tomahawk, remains in doubt. The reason is limited stocks and the risks of escalation.