Certificate of no criminal record now available online: Ministry of Internal Affairs simplified the procedure for citizens

Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, announced that a paper extract regarding a clean criminal record can now be obtained without visiting the Ministry of Internal Affairs office – everything is done online. The minister reported this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

As Klymenko stated, previously this service could only be obtained in person or through a legal representative, but today a few clicks online are enough.

According to the minister, citizens can order an extract regarding the presence or absence of a criminal record, including an apostille, through the "Single Window for Citizens" on the Ministry of Internal Affairs website or via the "Diia" application.

The procedure is simple – you need to authorize in the system, fill out an electronic form, select "paper extract", and choose a convenient way of receiving it – at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, at a Ukrposhta branch, or by courier delivery.

Thus, citizens can order an extract with or without an apostille, without leaving home, which significantly saves time and reduces queues at institutions.

The service is available at the link: https://services.mvs.gov.ua

