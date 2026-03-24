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Celine Dion announced a series of concerts in Paris after a long hiatus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

The singer will perform twice a week in September and October at the Paris La Défense Arena. These are the star's first solo shows since being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.

Celine Dion announced a series of concerts in Paris after a long hiatus

Global pop star Celine Dion is returning to the stage after a long break caused by health problems. This year, the singer plans a series of concerts in Paris, which will take place at the new Paris La Défense Arena, capable of accommodating 40,000 spectators. The show is organized by the Live Nation concern, and the arena has already hosted artists such as Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, and Kendrick Lamar, reports UNN with reference to Variety. 

Details

Concerts will be held twice a week throughout September and October. The history of this return began back in 2020, when the Courage World Tour was supposed to visit Paris, but the pandemic and subsequent health problems of the singer postponed the plans. In 2022, Dion was diagnosed with a rare neurological disease — stiff-person syndrome, which complicates movement and affects vocal abilities.

Celine Dion as the Grinch: the singer originally congratulated fans on Christmas25.12.25, 20:22 • 4646 views

The fight against the disease became the basis of the 2024 documentary film "I Am: Celine Dion", directed by Irene Taylor. Recently, Dion shared memories of creative projects with the French channel M6, including collaboration with the legendary Jean-Jacques Goldman.

Dion's return to the stage has already impressed audiences: during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, she performed Edith Piaf's song near the Eiffel Tower, which became a significant moment of her creative revival.

Recall

Celine Dion has officially joined TikTok, where she plans to share behind-the-scenes moments and personal stories. Her first videos have already received a positive reaction and gathered millions of subscribers.

Stanislav Karmazin

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