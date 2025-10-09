Car collides with shuttle bus in Lviv region: five people injured

In Lviv region, 5 people were injured in a collision between a car and a shuttle bus. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Lviv region.

Details

The accident occurred on October 8, around 2:40 p.m., in the village of Zymna Voda, Lviv district. A Volkswagen Golf car, driven by a 56-year-old man from Lviv district, collided with a Mercedes-Benz Citaro bus, driven by a 31-year-old man.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the car and his passenger, a 31-year-old woman, as well as three passengers of the shuttle bus aged 52, 70, and 26, respectively, were injured.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of road safety rules). The sanction of the article provides for restriction of liberty for up to three years, with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

