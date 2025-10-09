$41.400.09
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 13461 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
08:36 AM • 11346 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
08:06 AM • 12424 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 20483 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:20 AM • 14041 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
05:56 AM • 14742 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 16446 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 26388 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 48585 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
Car collides with shuttle bus in Lviv region: five people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

The accident occurred on October 8: a Volkswagen Golf collided with a Mercedes-Benz Citaro bus. The driver of the car, his passenger, and three passengers of the shuttle bus sustained injuries.

Car collides with shuttle bus in Lviv region: five people injured

In Lviv region, 5 people were injured in a collision between a car and a shuttle bus. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Lviv region.

Details

The accident occurred on October 8, around 2:40 p.m., in the village of Zymna Voda, Lviv district. A Volkswagen Golf car, driven by a 56-year-old man from Lviv district, collided with a Mercedes-Benz Citaro bus, driven by a 31-year-old man.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the car and his passenger, a 31-year-old woman, as well as three passengers of the shuttle bus aged 52, 70, and 26, respectively, were injured.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of road safety rules). The sanction of the article provides for restriction of liberty for up to three years, with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

Recall

In Rivne region, a law enforcement officer will appear before court who, in May of this year, while intoxicated, caused a traffic accident. A woman died then, and her 15-year-old daughter received injuries of moderate severity.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesEventsAuto
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Rivne Oblast