Car caught fire on Mykola Mikhnovsky Boulevard in Kyiv: traffic to the city center restricted

Photo: t.me/patrolpolice_ua

In Kyiv, traffic was restricted towards the city center on the evening of November 21. The reason is a car fire on Mykola Mikhnovsky Boulevard, reports UNN with reference to the Patrol Police of Ukraine.

Details

Currently, the detour is carried out via the public transport lane. Road safety inspectors are regulating traffic at the scene.

Drivers were advised to take this information into account when planning their route.

Recall

