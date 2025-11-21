Car caught fire on Mykola Mikhnovsky Boulevard in Kyiv: traffic to the city center restricted
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of November 21, traffic to the city center in Kyiv was restricted due to a car fire on Mykola Mikhnovsky Boulevard. Bypass is carried out via the public transport lane, traffic is regulated by inspectors.
In Kyiv, traffic was restricted towards the city center on the evening of November 21. The reason is a car fire on Mykola Mikhnovsky Boulevard, reports UNN with reference to the Patrol Police of Ukraine.
Details
Currently, the detour is carried out via the public transport lane. Road safety inspectors are regulating traffic at the scene.
Drivers were advised to take this information into account when planning their route.
