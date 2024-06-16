$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10378 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Canada pledges over $52 million in aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98427 views

Canada will provide Ukraine with more than $52 million to support children and youth who survived the war, as well as to restore energy infrastructure after Russian attacks.

Canada pledges over $52 million in aid to Ukraine

Canada will provide more than $52 million to Ukraine. The money is intended to improve the lives of Ukrainians, ranging from supporting vulnerable children and youth who have survived the war to restoring energy infrastructure after the attacks of the terrorist state. This was announced by Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, reports UNN.

Details

Today in Lucerne, Switzerland, during the Peace Summit, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a significant aid package in support of Ukraine worth $52.4 million.

This package includes millions of dollars in various areas aimed at improving the lives of Ukrainians, from supporting vulnerable children and youth who have survived the war to restoring energy infrastructure after the attacks of the terrorist state.

Justin Trudeau also invited international partners to join Canada's new #BringKidsBack initiative aimed at returning Ukrainian children who have been forcibly displaced by the war. He called on other countries to join this joint initiative and support efforts to ensure the safe return of these children to their families and communities in Ukraine.

russia's full-scale invasion has had devastating consequences for Ukrainians, from the millions forced to flee their homes to the thousands of children who have been illegally deported. Canada and our international partners stand united in supporting a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. To the Ukrainians who continue to stand firm in defense of their homeland, know that we will stand with you until victory

- said Justin Trudeau.

Canada announces $15 million in funding to return Ukrainian children from Russia - Trudeau16.06.24, 16:41 • 25624 views

