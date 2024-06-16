Canada announces $15 million in funding to return Ukrainian children from Russia - Trudeau

Canada has announced the allocation of $15 million for a reintegration program for Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. This was stated by Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports .

At the G7 meeting, we discussed the significant efforts for Ukraine with loans from the G7 to pay for the damage caused by Russia. When a just peace comes, we will all be there with Ukraine to help rebuild it, - Trudeau said

He said that the buildings can be rebuilt, but the people who lost their lives, the families that were destroyed, cannot be brought back.

Thousands of Ukrainian children have been taken away from their communities, about 20,000 children abducted by Russia. Canada announces $15 million in funding for child reintegration. It will help those who survived war crimes, - Trudeau said.

Recall

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris urged the participants of the Peace Summit to make efforts to bring home Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.