Canada expects to help Ukraine reform its pension system - minister

Canada is considering helping Ukraine reform its pension system by building one similar to the Canadian one. It also intends, with partners, to support recovery programs in Ukraine after the war. This was stated by Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Canada has a lot to offer in Ukraine's reconstruction, said newly appointed government minister Mark Carney, adding that he had met with some large Canadian pension funds such as Fairfax and others.

I had the honor to meet with Serhiy and a number of pension funds, as well as a number of very important investors, to develop an understanding of how to act. We were thinking about how we could eventually work together to share best practices in building a pension system in Ukraine — he said, speaking at a press conference with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko at the beginning of the G7 meetings.

Support for Ukraine is expected to be discussed during the G7 financial leaders' meeting in Alberta.

Champagne added that the assistance Canada has provided to Ukraine since the start of the 2022 war will continue.

Canada is the rotating host of the G7 this year and will hold a series of meetings of financial leaders until Thursday. The meeting is a precursor to the main leaders' meeting in June. Ukraine is present at the meeting as a guest.

The fact that Minister Marchenko is with us here in Canada as a special guest is a great signal to the world that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian friend. We will hold Russia accountable, and we will all be part of this reconstruction for Ukraine - said Champagne.

The G7 meeting is also likely to discuss attracting and mobilizing private investment for recovery in Ukraine. As G7 officials have stated before, this is estimated by experts to require at least $500 billion over a decade.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome and confirmed Canada's support for Ukraine. He stressed that Russia must agree to peace negotiations.