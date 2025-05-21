$41.580.08
Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 3062 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

05:00 AM • 14012 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 33081 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 81622 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 152489 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 74172 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 140107 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 64040 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 211178 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 98769 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Canada expects to help Ukraine reform its pension system - minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

Canada plans to help Ukraine with the development of the pension system and support recovery programs. Minister of Finance Champagne held meetings with investors to discuss cooperation.

Canada expects to help Ukraine reform its pension system - minister

Canada is considering helping Ukraine reform its pension system by building one similar to the Canadian one. It also intends, with partners, to support recovery programs in Ukraine after the war. This was stated by Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Canada has a lot to offer in Ukraine's reconstruction, said newly appointed government minister Mark Carney, adding that he had met with some large Canadian pension funds such as Fairfax and others.

I had the honor to meet with Serhiy and a number of pension funds, as well as a number of very important investors, to develop an understanding of how to act. We were thinking about how we could eventually work together to share best practices in building a pension system in Ukraine

— he said, speaking at a press conference with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko at the beginning of the G7 meetings.

Support for Ukraine is expected to be discussed during the G7 financial leaders' meeting in Alberta.

Champagne added that the assistance Canada has provided to Ukraine since the start of the 2022 war will continue.

Merz promises to increase pressure on Moscow: the German Chancellor in Rome noted that the negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine "did not meet" expectations18.05.25, 12:51 • 54298 views

Canada is the rotating host of the G7 this year and will hold a series of meetings of financial leaders until Thursday. The meeting is a precursor to the main leaders' meeting in June. Ukraine is present at the meeting as a guest.

The fact that Minister Marchenko is with us here in Canada as a special guest is a great signal to the world that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian friend. We will hold Russia accountable, and we will all be part of this reconstruction for Ukraine

 - said Champagne.

The G7 meeting is also likely to discuss attracting and mobilizing private investment for recovery in Ukraine. As G7 officials have stated before, this is estimated by experts to require at least $500 billion over a decade.

Let us remind you

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome and confirmed Canada's support for Ukraine. He stressed that Russia must agree to peace negotiations.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyPolitics
Serhiy Marchenko
Mark Carney
Canada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
