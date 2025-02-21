“Can Oreshnik withstand the temperature of the Sun? Putin made a fantastic statement

Russian Oreshnik warheads can withstand extreme temperatures comparable to those on the surface of the Sun. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Future Technologies 2025 forum, UNN reports.

Well, the whole world is talking about Oreshnik, right? And... what are the materials? The temperature on these warheads corresponds to the temperature of the Sun, the temperature on the surface of the Sun. Well, we understand, right - Putin said.

Recall

In November 2024, Putin announced the successful test of the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile. He noted that the "Oreshnik" is not a modernization of old Soviet systems, but rather a system based on modern, new developments. In addition, according to him, the Oreshnik is not a strategic weapon and noted that there are no means of countering such a missile or intercepting it in the world today.