California arrests 81-year-old "serial slingshot shooter"

In the United States, an 81-year-old man will stand trial for persecuting residents of the southern region of California with a slingshot. This is reported by the Associated Press with reference to a report by the US police, UNN reports.

Details

Detectives learned that dozens of citizens had been victims of serial slingshot shootings for 9-10 years. No victims have been reported.

Police reported that the man broke windows and windshields with a slingshot. They said he also nearly hit people with ball bearings.

The suspect was detained after police found a slingshot and ball bearings during a search of his home.

Azusa police Lt. Jake Bushey said most of the ball bearings were fired from the man's backyard.

We know of no motive other than malicious mischief said police lieutenant Bushy.

