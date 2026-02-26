Cabinet of Ministers made personnel changes in the Ministry of Energy, National Social Service, and State Agency for Energy Efficiency

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has carried out a series of personnel changes in ministries and departments. The decisions concern the leadership of the Ministry of Energy, the National Social Service, and the State Agency for Energy Efficiency. This was announced by Taras Melnychuk, the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the government's decision, Hanna Lihun has been appointed Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine. At the same time, Mykola Kolisnyk was dismissed from the same position.

Changes also affected the State Agency for Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine. Volodymyr Korotkov was dismissed from the position of Deputy Head of the department for digital development, digital transformations, and digitalization.

Significant rotations took place in the structure of the National Social Service of Ukraine. The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Olena Vysotska from the position of First Deputy Head of the service. Yuriy Henskytskyi was appointed as acting head of the National Social Service.

All personnel decisions were made at a regular meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers and come into force from the moment the relevant orders are signed.

