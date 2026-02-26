Cabinet of Ministers made personnel changes in the Ministry of Energy, National Social Service, and State Agency for Energy Efficiency

$43.240.02
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
03:08 PM • 6214 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
02:09 PM • 9450 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 17928 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic Hides
12:47 PM • 14165 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 69016 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 39384 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 49465 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 62896 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killer
February 25, 06:05 PM • 53756 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Orban wrote a letter to Zelenskyy regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photos
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandists
Ukraine appealed to the international community regarding Crimea
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic Hides
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 17933 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 69022 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 65849 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 70772 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photos
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial Evening
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new look
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuit
Cabinet of Ministers made personnel changes in the Ministry of Energy, National Social Service, and State Agency for Energy Efficiency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has carried out a series of personnel reshuffles in the Ministry of Energy, the National Social Service, and the State Agency for Energy Efficiency. Hanna Lihun has been appointed Deputy Minister of Energy, while Mykola Kolisnyk, Volodymyr Korotkov, and Olena Vysotska have been dismissed.

Cabinet of Ministers made personnel changes in the Ministry of Energy, National Social Service, and State Agency for Energy Efficiency

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has carried out a series of personnel changes in ministries and departments. The decisions concern the leadership of the Ministry of Energy, the National Social Service, and the State Agency for Energy Efficiency. This was announced by Taras Melnychuk, the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the government's decision, Hanna Lihun has been appointed Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine. At the same time, Mykola Kolisnyk was dismissed from the same position.

Changes also affected the State Agency for Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine. Volodymyr Korotkov was dismissed from the position of Deputy Head of the department for digital development, digital transformations, and digitalization.

Significant rotations took place in the structure of the National Social Service of Ukraine. The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Olena Vysotska from the position of First Deputy Head of the service. Yuriy Henskytskyi was appointed as acting head of the National Social Service.

All personnel decisions were made at a regular meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers and come into force from the moment the relevant orders are signed.

The Cabinet of Ministers made a series of personnel appointments: who lost and who gained positions15.09.25, 22:44 • 11441 view

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Politics
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine