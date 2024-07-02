Cabinet of Ministers appoints First Deputy Minister of Economy
Kyiv • UNN
Oleksiy Sobolev was appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine as First Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.
Oleksiy Sobolev has been appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to the post of First Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine, the government's representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Oleksiy Sobolev as First Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine," Melnychuk wrote on Telegram.
Addendum
Previously, Oleksiy Sobolev was Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization, and was appointed to his previous position by the government on January 24, 2023.