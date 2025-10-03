Cabinet dismisses head of State Service for Children's Affairs

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Petro Dobromilsky from the post of head of the State Service of Ukraine for Children. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

Dismissed: Petro Petrovych Dobromilsky from the post of head of the State Service of Ukraine for Children - Melnychuk reported.

He also reported that the government dismissed Vadym Reshetniak from the post of deputy head of the State Service of Geology and Mineral Resources of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Artem Rybchenko as Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development, and approved the appointment of Volodymyr Babanin as Deputy Head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Yuriy Barabash as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.