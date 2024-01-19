Businessman Igor Mazepa was sent to custody and bail was set at UAH 349 million

A Kyiv court has placed businessman Ihor Mazepa under arrest and set bail at UAH 349 million, a UNN correspondent reports.

According to the judge, Mazepa was remanded in custody until February 27, 2024, with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 349 million.

The prosecutor's office requested the arrest of businessman Mazepa with a bail of 700 million hryvnias.

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that the detention with such a bail amount for the main person involved in the proceedings was due to the following circumstances:

status of the organizer;

detention at a customs post, which indicates an intention to leave Ukraine and possibly evade reporting to law enforcement agencies;

property status of the suspect;

the presence of other suspects who are currently wanted.

The SBI reported that the owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa, and other defendants in the case of organizing a deal to alienate the land of critical infrastructure - Kyiv HPP, will be chosen a preventive measure today .