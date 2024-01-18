ukenru
Businessman Igor Mazepa detained on the Ukrainian-Polish border: what is known

Businessman Igor Mazepa detained on the Ukrainian-Polish border: what is known

Kyiv

 29778 views

Igor Mazepa, owner of Concorde Capital, was detained at the Ukrainian-Polish border. Reportedly, this arrest may be related to a case concerning land rights for the construction of a premium cottage community.

The owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, Igor Mazepa, was detained while crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border. UNN learned about this from its own sources.

"The detention (of Mazepa - ed.) is confirmed," UNN's sources reported. 

According to Forbes, Mazepa was unable to travel abroad and was detained at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint.

In addition, according to media reports, law enforcement officers are conducting searches in the office. The case is allegedly related to obtaining the right to land for the construction of a premium cottage community Goodlife Park in the Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region.

Concorde Capital told Forbes that the searches of the company are being conducted without a court order, and that security forces are taking all documents that are not related to the case but are related to all areas of Mazepa's business activity.

Searches are also being conducted in the homes of the company's employees, and personal belongings and money are being seized, the statement said.

Law enforcement officials have not yet commented on the detention of Mazepa or the searches of the company's office.

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Crimes and emergencies

