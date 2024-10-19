Businessman Gennadiy Beibutyan was shot dead in Odesa - media
Kyiv • UNN
Gennadiy Beibutyan's body with gunshot wounds was found near his car. The businessman was the head of a group that patrolled the city with the police and participated in raids on the TCC.
Businessman Gennadiy Beibutyan, known for a number of scandals, was shot dead in Odesa. In addition, the man was the head of a formation that patrolled the city together with the police during the curfew and participated in raids together with the TCC. His body with gunshot wounds was found on October 18 near his car on Starolustdorfska Road. Investigators are considering the versions of a contract killing and a conflict on the road, UNN reports.
Yesterday, on October 18, the body of a man with gunshot wounds was found on the roadside in the suburbs of Odesa.
"The deceased with gunshot wounds was found on the roadside in the suburbs of Odesa. The investigative team and the police forensic laboratory are currently working at the scene. The incident was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations on the grounds of Part 1 of Article 115 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the Odesa National Police reported .
Today, Odesa journalist Irina Grib reported that the deceased was businessman Gennady Beibutyan, and his body was found next to his car on Starolustdorfskaya Road.
According to the journalist, the investigation is working on several versions, including a contract killing and a possible conflict on the road.
Gennadiy Beibutyan is the owner of Avtotech, Avtoshlyakh Pivden and Zhiloservis Insurance Company. In addition, he headed the Laguna cooperative and the public organization "Law Enforcement Assistance Unit."
Local telegram channels reportthat this group patrolled the city together with the police during the curfew and participated in raids together with the TCC, conducting street checks and detaining men for mobilization.
The businessman was also involved in a number of scandals.
For example, in September 2021, Beibutyan was involved in a scandal about the illegal seizure of power in the Laguna cooperative and an attack on journalists who covered the topic.
Already in February 2024, a representative of the public formation headed by Beibutyan broke the window of the car of an Odesa resident who was filming the checkpoint. The TCC and the police stated that they were not involved in this incident, and the parties resolved the conflict privately.
In addition, at the end of 2023, his organization was at the center of a corruption scandal when Beibutyan's deputy was detained on suspicion of assisting draft evaders.