Business on establishing disability groups for miners: former MP Sysoenko and three of her accomplices will be tried.

An indictment has been sent to court against former MP Iryna Sysoenko and three of her accomplices, who established a "business" on establishing disability groups for coal industry workers. This is reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The prosecutor's office does not name the ex-MP, however, judging by the description of the case, it is Iryna Sysoenko.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has sent to court an indictment against a former Member of Parliament who, at the time of the crime, held the position of Deputy Director of a capital medical institution, as well as three of her accomplices, who, as part of an organized group, established a business on establishing disability groups for coal industry workers (Part 3 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement reads.

In June 2024, during the last transfer of money in the amount of 32 thousand US dollars, the intermediary and the deputy head of the institution were detained.

It was established that the former deputy director of the capital's medical institution organized a scheme to receive money from people who, due to harmful working conditions, had the right to apply for a disability group, but could not do so due to bureaucratic obstacles. In order to simplify the procedure, they were required to pay 3-4 thousand US dollars.

The accused involved the former chief physician of the medical institution she managed, the head of the consultative and polyclinic department, as well as an intermediary from Lviv region, who was looking for people who had difficulties with obtaining a disability. Medical documents of patients from Lviv region were sent to Kyiv.

