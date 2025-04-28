$41.750.06
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 40890 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 42332 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 47392 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 75638 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 126222 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 104122 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 74146 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 151887 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 68746 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 53556 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Business on establishing disability groups for miners: former MP Sysoenko and three of her accomplices will be tried.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

The case of former MP Iryna Sysoenko and her accomplices, who organized a scheme to receive bribes for issuing disability status to miners, has been transferred to court. The detention took place during the transfer of $32,000.

Business on establishing disability groups for miners: former MP Sysoenko and three of her accomplices will be tried.

An indictment has been sent to court against former MP Iryna Sysoenko and three of her accomplices, who established a "business" on establishing disability groups for coal industry workers. This is reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The prosecutor's office does not name the ex-MP, however, judging by the description of the case, it is Iryna Sysoenko.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has sent to court an indictment against a former Member of Parliament who, at the time of the crime, held the position of Deputy Director of a capital medical institution, as well as three of her accomplices, who, as part of an organized group, established a business on establishing disability groups for coal industry workers (Part 3 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the statement reads.

In June 2024, during the last transfer of money in the amount of 32 thousand US dollars, the intermediary and the deputy head of the institution were detained.

It was established that the former deputy director of the capital's medical institution organized a scheme to receive money from people who, due to harmful working conditions, had the right to apply for a disability group, but could not do so due to bureaucratic obstacles. In order to simplify the procedure, they were required to pay 3-4 thousand US dollars.

The accused involved the former chief physician of the medical institution she managed, the head of the consultative and polyclinic department, as well as an intermediary from Lviv region, who was looking for people who had difficulties with obtaining a disability. Medical documents of patients from Lviv region were sent to Kyiv.

"Earned" on evaders up to 100 thousand dollars: for ex-MP Irina Sysoenko made a deposit of more than 900 thousand UAH07.06.24, 16:30 • 191418 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Kyiv
