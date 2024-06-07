"Earned" on evaders up to 100 thousand dollars: for ex-MP Irina Sysoenko made a deposit of more than 900 thousand UAH

For the former MP, who is suspected of organizing the mass production and sale of fictitious documents on obtaining a disability group due to occupational diseases, in the amount of more than 900 thousand UAH. this was reported to the journalist UNN by the press secretary of the Office of the prosecutor general Nadezhda Maksimets.

As it became known UNN from its own sources, we are talking about nu people's deputy Irina Sysoenko.

When asked whether a bail of UAH 904 thousand was paid for the former MP, Maksimets replied: "according to available information, yes.

Maksimets said that the suspect, at the request of the prosecutor, was chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the maximum possible amount - more than 900 thousand UAH.

"At the same time, in the event of bail, the court imposed a number of obligations on the suspect, including appearing before the investigator, prosecutor upon summons; to notify about a change of residence, not to communicate with the participants of the proceedings", Maksimets said.

Also, according to her, the court chose preventive measures for two more suspects. To the intermediary-in the form of detention with a bail of almost 250 thousand UAH, and night house arrest for a doctor. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for other suspects is being resolved.

The security service detained Former MP Irina Sysoenko, who is suspected of involvement in a large-scale scheme of evading mobilization.