Business and authorities of Odesa region unite to create Ukraine's first inclusive building
Kyiv • UNN
Odesa businessman Yuriy Degas welcomed the creation of the Dialogue between Government and Business platform initiated by President Zelenskyy. He cited the example of successful cooperation in creating Ukraine's first inclusive building in Odesa.
Yuriy Degas, a well-known businessman in Odesa, supported the creation of the "Dialogue between Government and Business" platform initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
Details
He cited the project to create the first inclusive house in Ukraine as an example of successful synergy between the Odesa Oblast authorities and business.
An example that we are currently working on together with the leadership of the regional military administration is the creation of the first inclusive home in Ukraine. I presented it to Oleh Kiper, and we are now preparing a big presentation for the first lady. I think that together we will make many steps forward
According to him, business should help, and the government should listen and meet with them.
"Correct and effective communication between business and government means coordinating resources, supporting critical infrastructure, economic stability, humanitarian support, rapid adaptation to changes, and social responsibility. All these processes are very important.
Nowadays, the authorities are increasingly meeting us halfway, and business should meet us halfway and help. 50-60% of all the problematic issues that exist in our community - social, transport, economic - can be solved not even for money, but through effective communication between us," he said.