Bus with students collides with truck in Poland: six people hospitalized

Photo: KP PSP Puck

A road accident occurred in Poland's Pomeranian Voivodeship: a bus collided with a truck on the road between Lesznowo and Darzlub. School students were on the bus: six of them were hospitalized. This is reported by UNN with reference to RFM 24.

Details

The accident occurred around 7:20 AM local time on Friday, October 10. There were about 50 passengers on the bus, most of whom were students traveling to nearby high schools. - local rescuers reported.

As a result of the collision, six people were hospitalized, including 5 students and one adult.

The police are investigating the causes and circumstances of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest that the bus tried to bypass a truck that was standing with its hazard lights on. During the maneuver, the truck moved and crashed into the bus.

