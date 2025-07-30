Bus with passengers went into a ditch in Vinnytsia region: five people injured

Today, near the village of Kuzmyntsi, Vinnytsia region, an accident involving a local bus occurred. Five passengers sought medical attention, UNN reports, citing the Main Department of Police in Vinnytsia region.

Details

According to preliminary data, the driver lost control, as a result of which the bus drove off the roadway and into a ditch. At the time of the accident, there were 10 passengers and the driver on the bus.

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles. Police are currently working at the scene.

Recall

Recently, a fatal accident involving a police officer occurred in Chernivtsi region. A 35-year-old passenger died, and the female driver and another passenger were hospitalized.

It is worth adding that in the first half of the year, 1367 people, including 69 children, died in road accidents in Ukraine. Among the main causes of fatal accidents are speeding and driving into the oncoming lane.