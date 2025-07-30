Bus with passengers went into a ditch in Vinnytsia region: five people injured

$41.790.01
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 348 views
Aviation is a constant of the Ukrainian dream: Roman Mileshko on the challenges and prospects of a strategic industry in wartime
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 1674 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 11312 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
12:06 PM • 25499 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:44 AM • 39798 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
09:50 AM • 34220 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
09:57 AM • 44529 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
09:53 AM • 81850 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 44829 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 64596 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 80272 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for UkraineJuly 30, 08:11 AM • 127487 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide10:22 AM • 72558 views
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - Sandu11:18 AM • 54976 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 29301 views
Aviation is a constant of the Ukrainian dream: Roman Mileshko on the challenges and prospects of a strategic industry in wartime
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image02:00 PM • 10978 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 29804 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide10:22 AM • 73076 views
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"01:21 PM • 13673 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 80691 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 171713 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 221413 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 154831 views
Bus with passengers went into a ditch in Vinnytsia region: five people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Near the village of Kuzmyntsi in Vinnytsia region, an accident involving a local bus occurred. Five passengers sought medical attention.

Bus with passengers went into a ditch in Vinnytsia region: five people injured

Today, near the village of Kuzmyntsi, Vinnytsia region, an accident involving a local bus occurred. Five passengers sought medical attention, UNN reports, citing the Main Department of Police in Vinnytsia region.

Details

According to preliminary data, the driver lost control, as a result of which the bus drove off the roadway and into a ditch. At the time of the accident, there were 10 passengers and the driver on the bus.

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles. Police are currently working at the scene.

Recall

Recently, a fatal accident involving a police officer occurred in Chernivtsi region. A 35-year-old passenger died, and the female driver and another passenger were hospitalized.

It is worth adding that in the first half of the year, 1367 people, including 69 children, died in road accidents in Ukraine. Among the main causes of fatal accidents are speeding and driving into the oncoming lane.

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
Chernivtsi Oblast
National Police of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ukraine