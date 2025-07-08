Bull gored man with horn at festival in Spain, seven others injured

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 13777 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 16514 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 24532 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
10:13 AM • 34383 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
10:12 AM • 40861 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
09:37 AM • 38133 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 38601 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 82482 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 114453 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 116039 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
3.9m/s
42%
744mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, an unknown assailant shot a man in a car in the middle of the street: the shooter is being soughtJuly 8, 05:19 AM • 6821 views
Number of injured in the Kyiv-Dnipro bus accident increased to 33July 8, 06:01 AM • 39930 views
Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being soughtJuly 8, 07:20 AM • 72741 views
In Russia, there is a prolonged drought, and the yield and the entire agricultural season have failed - Foreign Intelligence Service09:41 AM • 20241 views
Did not declare real estate in Moscow: NABU searched MP Kaptelov11:00 AM • 3039 views
Publications
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to Poroshenko02:33 PM • 1303 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 13777 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 168112 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 155133 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 176720 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Spain
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 141016 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 329187 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 166684 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 281847 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 302692 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Facebook
The Guardian

Bull gored man with horn at festival in Spain, seven others injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 205 views

A man was gored by a bull's horn in the armpit, his condition is stable. Seven other people sustained bruises and contusions during the bull run in Pamplona.

Bull gored man with horn at festival in Spain, seven others injured

A man was gored by a bull and seven others sustained minor injuries on Tuesday, the second day of the San Fermín festival in Pamplona, during which thousands of people line the narrow streets of the Spanish medieval city to continue the centuries-old tradition of running with bulls, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The man, identified as over 25 years old, was gored by a bull's horn under his right armpit, a representative of the city's emergency services reported.

"He is currently under observation, but his condition is stable," she told reporters.

Seven other people sustained bruises and contusions, some to the shoulder or head.

On Tuesday morning, one of the bulls stopped in the middle of the run and attacked runners for several tense minutes.

Details

In the festival's "encierros," or bull runs, fighting bulls are released onto the streets and then race to reach the bullring for a bullfight. Hundreds of fans, many dressed in traditional white shirts with red scarves, run alongside them.

The festival, which gained international popularity thanks to Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises," lasts one week in early July.

Participants sometimes get gored by horns at hundreds of such bull fiestas in Spain every year. Other injuries are also common. At least 16 runners have died at the Pamplona festival over the years, the last in 2009.

In addition to the morning bull runs and daytime bullfights, revelers at the San Fermín festival sing, dance, and drink around the clock.

Religious events in honor of the saint also take place.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldEvents
Reuters
Spain
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9