Bull gored man with horn at festival in Spain, seven others injured

A man was gored by a bull and seven others sustained minor injuries on Tuesday, the second day of the San Fermín festival in Pamplona, during which thousands of people line the narrow streets of the Spanish medieval city to continue the centuries-old tradition of running with bulls, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

The man, identified as over 25 years old, was gored by a bull's horn under his right armpit, a representative of the city's emergency services reported.

"He is currently under observation, but his condition is stable," she told reporters.

Seven other people sustained bruises and contusions, some to the shoulder or head.

On Tuesday morning, one of the bulls stopped in the middle of the run and attacked runners for several tense minutes.

In the festival's "encierros," or bull runs, fighting bulls are released onto the streets and then race to reach the bullring for a bullfight. Hundreds of fans, many dressed in traditional white shirts with red scarves, run alongside them.

The festival, which gained international popularity thanks to Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises," lasts one week in early July.

Participants sometimes get gored by horns at hundreds of such bull fiestas in Spain every year. Other injuries are also common. At least 16 runners have died at the Pamplona festival over the years, the last in 2009.

In addition to the morning bull runs and daytime bullfights, revelers at the San Fermín festival sing, dance, and drink around the clock.

Religious events in honor of the saint also take place.