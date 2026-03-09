Bugatti Bolide hypercar conquered the Formula 1 track in Miami as part of an exclusive program for owners

Bugatti organized a unique "Track Feeling" event for owners of the Bolide track hypercar at the Miami International Autodrome. On the FIA-certified track, where Grand Prix races are usually held, brand clients had the opportunity to test the extreme capabilities of their cars under the supervision of professional engineers and pilots. This was reported by Motor1, writes UNN.

Details

The event program was as close as possible to the conditions of real motorsport. Before getting behind the wheel of the Bolide, participants underwent instruction and familiarization laps in McLaren 750S cars to study trajectories and braking points.

The main part of the day consisted of five intensive 45-minute sessions, during which specialists analyzed telemetry, tire condition, and technical parameters of each run in real time.

Technological perfection and expert experience

The Bugatti Bolide, equipped with the legendary W16 engine, demonstrated uncompromising power on racing slicks.

Drivers were accompanied by instructors with world experience in endurance racing, and the brand's official test driver and winner of the "24 Hours of Le Mans" Andy Wallace shared professional secrets of driving at极限 speeds with the guests. The event concluded with a gala reception at the Four Seasons Hotel, where owners were able to discuss the results of the races with Bugatti management.

