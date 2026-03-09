Bugatti Bolide hypercar conquered the Formula 1 track in Miami as part of an exclusive program for owners

$43.730.0850.540.36
06:12 AM • 10013 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 29272 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM • 53099 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 83085 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 49309 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 43625 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 32794 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 40640 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 81862 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 45260 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Drunk Ivano-Frankivsk resident started shooting with a starter pistol near a storeMarch 9, 12:14 AM • 8542 views
Oil price exceeds $100 for the first time since Russia's invasion of UkraineMarch 9, 12:53 AM • 29217 views
Iran confirms military aid to Russia in war against US and IsraelMarch 9, 02:04 AM • 11603 views
Ukraine sends military to the Middle East to destroy "Shaheds": ISW assesses the initiativeMarch 9, 03:17 AM • 22810 views
Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from OschadbankPhoto05:15 AM • 15594 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 4612 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 83085 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 91247 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 95667 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 125386 views
Donald Trump
Musician
Benjamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
White House
UNN Lite
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026Video07:33 AM • 5566 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 7568 views
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 28521 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 35549 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 37408 views
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Financial Times
Shahed-136

Bugatti Bolide hypercar conquered the Formula 1 track in Miami as part of an exclusive program for owners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1360 views

Bugatti Bolide owners tested hypercars at the Miami circuit under the supervision of engineers. The program included five sessions and analysis of car telemetry.

Bugatti Bolide hypercar conquered the Formula 1 track in Miami as part of an exclusive program for owners

Bugatti organized a unique "Track Feeling" event for owners of the Bolide track hypercar at the Miami International Autodrome. On the FIA-certified track, where Grand Prix races are usually held, brand clients had the opportunity to test the extreme capabilities of their cars under the supervision of professional engineers and pilots. This was reported by Motor1, writes UNN.

Details

The event program was as close as possible to the conditions of real motorsport. Before getting behind the wheel of the Bolide, participants underwent instruction and familiarization laps in McLaren 750S cars to study trajectories and braking points.

The main part of the day consisted of five intensive 45-minute sessions, during which specialists analyzed telemetry, tire condition, and technical parameters of each run in real time.

Technological perfection and expert experience

The Bugatti Bolide, equipped with the legendary W16 engine, demonstrated uncompromising power on racing slicks.

Drivers were accompanied by instructors with world experience in endurance racing, and the brand's official test driver and winner of the "24 Hours of Le Mans" Andy Wallace shared professional secrets of driving at极限 speeds with the guests. The event concluded with a gala reception at the Four Seasons Hotel, where owners were able to discuss the results of the races with Bugatti management.

Subaru urges owners of new Crosstrek and Forester hybrids to avoid full tanks due to fire risk28.02.26, 04:18 • 7792 views

Stepan Haftko

