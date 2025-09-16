$41.230.05
Budget-2026: government proposes to increase minimum pension by 234 hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1100 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine proposes to increase the minimum pension by 234 hryvnias in the draft State Budget for 2026. An increase in the subsistence minimum by 9.9% to 3209 hryvnias is envisaged from January 1, 2026.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, in the draft State Budget for 2026, proposes to increase the minimum pension. It will increase by 234 hryvnias, UNN reports with reference to the draft State Budget for 2026.

Details

The 2026 Budget draft foresees a 9.9% increase in consumer prices next year. This is the proposed increase for the subsistence minimum, including for persons who have lost their ability to work.

The last time the subsistence minimum was increased was on January 1, 2024, and it currently remains at 2920 hryvnias. The minimum pension is currently 2361 hryvnias.

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft State Budget for 2026, which provides for an increase in the subsistence minimum from January 1 to 3209 hryvnias.

Pavlo Zinchenko

