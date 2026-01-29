$42.960.17
Bruce Springsteen released the song "Streets of Minneapolis," where he ridiculed Trump's policies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Singer Springsteen presented his new song, in which he ridiculed Trump's policies and ICE's involvement in Minneapolis.

Bruce Springsteen released the song "Streets of Minneapolis," where he ridiculed Trump's policies

Legendary American rock musician Bruce Springsteen has released a new song dedicated to the residents of Minneapolis and the recent tragic events in the city. The song became a sharp reaction of the artist to the harsh immigration measures of Donald Trump's administration and the actions of federal agents. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

In the lyrics of "Streets of Minneapolis," Springsteen describes a city that found itself "under the boots of the occupier," referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) units deployed in the state. The musician openly calls these forces "King Trump's private army" and criticizes their methods of operation. According to the performer, he wrote and recorded the track over the weekend after the second fatal shooting involving federal agents, in which immigrants Alex Pretty and Rene Good died.

"This is a militia that kills": ICE agents' presence at the Olympics sparks diplomatic scandal in Italy27.01.26, 22:47 • 5746 views

It is dedicated to the residents of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors, and to the memory of Alex Pretty and Rene Good

– Springsteen stated in his official address.

The artist called on the public to pay attention to the humanitarian consequences of mass deportations and violence on the city's streets.

White House reaction to the musical demarche

The presidential administration promptly reacted to the release of the song, calling it a fictional work that does not correspond to the real state of affairs. White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson emphasized that the government is focused on removing dangerous criminals from communities, not on discussing the work of celebrities.

The Trump administration is focused on encouraging local governments to cooperate with law enforcement, not random songs with inappropriate thoughts and inaccurate information

– Jackson emphasized.

Despite criticism from the authorities, the song has already gained significant popularity among supporters of opposition movements and residents of Minnesota. 

Minnesota authorities sue Trump administration over fatal shooting25.01.26, 10:03 • 7369 views

Stepan Haftko

