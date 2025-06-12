$41.510.04
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Bronze medalist of the Olympic Games in athletics Iryna Gerashchenko gave birth to a daughter

Kyiv • UNN

 888 views

30-year-old Olympic champion Iryna Gerashchenko and her husband, Serhiy Spilnyak, became parents of a girl. The baby was born on June 11 weighing 3.82 kg and 55 cm tall.

Bronze medalist of the Olympic Games in athletics Iryna Gerashchenko gave birth to a daughter

30-year-old Ukrainian Olympic champion Iryna Gerashchenko gave birth to a daughter. This is the first child in the family of Iryna and Ukrainian athlete and coach Serhiy Spilnyak. The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine congratulated the couple on the birth of their first child, reports UNN.

Details

The athlete and her husband shared the happy news about the birth of their daughter with their Instagram followers. The baby's name remains a secret for now.

The birth of the child, judging by everything, happened on June 11. Iryna and Serhiy shared the first photos from the maternity hospital, which show them as new parents. In her post, Gerashchenko admitted that it was the "best day" of her life.

Yesterday was our best day. Welcome to this wonderful world, our little diamond

 - wrote the young mother.

The girl was born weighing 3.82 kg and 55 cm tall. Iryna added that this moment became pure happiness and joy for them. However, the sports star has not yet revealed the name of her daughter.

May your daughter grow up healthy, happy and surrounded by love! We wish you boundless joy, warmth in your heart and new achievements - both on the path of life and in sports. We wish the baby good health, strength and inspiration to the parents!

- congratulated the family at the NOC of Ukraine.

Iryna's husband, Serhiy Spilnyak, is a famous Ukrainian athlete and coach, and also supports his wife on her way to new achievements both in sports and in her personal life.

Supplement

Iryna Gerashchenko started her career in athletics at the age of seven. Her first coach was Iryna Pustovoit, who still works with her. Even then, Gerashchenko set herself an ambitious goal - to get to the Olympic Games. This desire impressed her coach, because Iryna was one of the most dedicated athletes at that time.

Iryna achieved her first international success at the World Youth Championship, where she shared first place with a Romanian athlete, but lost in the jump-off. Since then, her career has been developing rapidly, and Gerashchenko regularly climbed the podiums of various international tournaments.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Ukraine
Tesla
