Bronze medalist of the Olympic Games in athletics Iryna Gerashchenko gave birth to a daughter

30-year-old Ukrainian Olympic champion Iryna Gerashchenko gave birth to a daughter. This is the first child in the family of Iryna and Ukrainian athlete and coach Serhiy Spilnyak. The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine congratulated the couple on the birth of their first child, reports UNN.

Details

The athlete and her husband shared the happy news about the birth of their daughter with their Instagram followers. The baby's name remains a secret for now.

The birth of the child, judging by everything, happened on June 11. Iryna and Serhiy shared the first photos from the maternity hospital, which show them as new parents. In her post, Gerashchenko admitted that it was the "best day" of her life.

Yesterday was our best day. Welcome to this wonderful world, our little diamond - wrote the young mother.

The girl was born weighing 3.82 kg and 55 cm tall. Iryna added that this moment became pure happiness and joy for them. However, the sports star has not yet revealed the name of her daughter.

May your daughter grow up healthy, happy and surrounded by love! We wish you boundless joy, warmth in your heart and new achievements - both on the path of life and in sports. We wish the baby good health, strength and inspiration to the parents! - congratulated the family at the NOC of Ukraine.

Iryna's husband, Serhiy Spilnyak, is a famous Ukrainian athlete and coach, and also supports his wife on her way to new achievements both in sports and in her personal life.

Supplement

Iryna Gerashchenko started her career in athletics at the age of seven. Her first coach was Iryna Pustovoit, who still works with her. Even then, Gerashchenko set herself an ambitious goal - to get to the Olympic Games. This desire impressed her coach, because Iryna was one of the most dedicated athletes at that time.

Iryna achieved her first international success at the World Youth Championship, where she shared first place with a Romanian athlete, but lost in the jump-off. Since then, her career has been developing rapidly, and Gerashchenko regularly climbed the podiums of various international tournaments.