Broke the fence and escaped: about a hundred Russian soldiers tried to flee from a military unit in Krasnodar

In the Russian city of Krasnodar on Friday, April 18, about a hundred soldiers tried to escape from a military unit. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels Astra and Baza.

Details

It is noted that about one hundred Russian soldiers were involved in the attempt to escape from the unit.

In the area of the military unit in Krasnodar, 2nd Trudova Street was completely blocked. There are many patrol cars around, police are inspecting vehicles - it is said in the Astra post.

According to the propagandist Telegram channel Baza, about 100 runaway soldiers were previously kept on the territory of one of the military commandant's offices "in a specially fenced area". It is also noted that the soldiers broke the fence and have already entered the territory of the commandant's office.

According to preliminary data, the runaway military personnel in Krasnodar were not armed. There have been no reports of casualties or victims as a result of the incident.

Recall

Russia is actively recruiting into the army, spending millions of dollars on advertising and bonuses. This indicates an intention to continue financing the armed forces at the current level for a long time.

