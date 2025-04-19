Broke the fence and escaped: about a hundred Russian soldiers tried to flee from a military unit in Krasnodar

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 36242 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 50762 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 63211 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 68375 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 105278 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 91660 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 155134 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 53932 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 137743 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 85047 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
2m/s
51%
751 mm
Popular news

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 87845 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 20591 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against three Chinese companies amid accusations of Beijing arming Russia

April 18, 01:25 PM • 23039 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 18432 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 15040 views
Publications

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 36242 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 87863 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 143822 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 155134 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 137743 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Charles III

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 15052 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 18446 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 20602 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 55324 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 67930 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

Broke the fence and escaped: about a hundred Russian soldiers tried to flee from a military unit in Krasnodar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

About a hundred Russian soldiers tried to flee from a military unit in Krasnodar on Friday. Soldiers held in the commandant's office broke the fence, which led to street closures and increased police patrols.

Broke the fence and escaped: about a hundred Russian soldiers tried to flee from a military unit in Krasnodar

In the Russian city of Krasnodar on Friday, April 18, about a hundred soldiers tried to escape from a military unit. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels Astra and Baza.

Details

It is noted that about one hundred Russian soldiers were involved in the attempt to escape from the unit.

In the area of the military unit in Krasnodar, 2nd Trudova Street was completely blocked. There are many patrol cars around, police are inspecting vehicles

- it is said in the Astra post.

According to the propagandist Telegram channel Baza, about 100 runaway soldiers were previously kept on the territory of one of the military commandant's offices "in a specially fenced area". It is also noted that the soldiers broke the fence and have already entered the territory of the commandant's office.

According to preliminary data, the runaway military personnel in Krasnodar were not armed. There have been no reports of casualties or victims as a result of the incident.

Recall

Russia is actively recruiting into the army, spending millions of dollars on advertising and bonuses. This indicates an intention to continue financing the armed forces at the current level for a long time.

russia is replenishing its army with stateless persons amid huge losses - CCD08.04.25, 16:34 • 11432 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,513.40
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,593.66