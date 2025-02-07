Briton hits the EuroMillions jackpot: the amount of winnings is impressive

The UK has announced the winning of the EuroMillions lottery jackpot of more than 83.4 million pounds (almost 100 million euros) after 13 days without a winner, as confirmed by the national operator Allwyn, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

The ticket for the January 24 prize drawing worth £83,474,081.80 was purchased in the UK.

The winner guessed all five main numbers - 02, 11, 19, 30, and 49 - as well as the Lucky Star numbers, which were 03 and 08.

Andy Carter, senior winners' advisor at national lottery operator Allwyn, said it was "absolutely incredible news" that someone had come forward. Their claim has to be verified before they receive a payout.

"Everyone dreams of such a huge win when they buy a EuroMillions ticket, and for this lucky guy, that dream has become a reality," he said.

Once the EuroMillions ticket is verified and paid for, the ticket holder will decide whether they want to reveal their identity.

Ticket holders have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize.

The National Lottery stated that the jackpot ranked 23rd on their list of "most impressive" wins, i.e. the largest, ever.

Addendum

In July 2022, an anonymous ticket holder from the United Kingdom hit a record-breaking EuroMillions jackpot of 195 million pounds (233.5 million euros).