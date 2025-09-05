British Prime Minister "reshuffled" the cabinet after the scandal with the Deputy Prime Minister: who got what position

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reshuffled his cabinet after the resignation of Angela Rayner, who admitted she had not paid enough stamp duty on the purchase of a new home, UNN reports with reference to Sky News and BBC.

The former 'right-hand man' of the British Prime Minister resigned from her positions as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Housing, and Deputy Leader of the Labour Party after standards adviser Sir Laurie Magnus found she had breached the ministerial code.

She paid standard stamp duty on an apartment she bought in Hove, East Sussex, in May, but it was found that she should have paid more.

Her resignation left a hole in the cabinet that Keir Starmer had to fill.

So, what changes has the British cabinet undergone:

Pat McFadden has been appointed Secretary of State for Work and Pensions;

Steve Reed, former Environment Minister, will take over as Housing Minister;

Emma Reynolds will replace Reed as Environment Minister;

Peter Kyle becomes Business Minister;

Jonathan Reynolds will be the new Chief Government Whip;

Liz Kendall will return to her old position as Science Minister;

Lisa Nandy will remain Culture Minister;

Rachel Reeves retains her position as Chancellor;

David Lammy has been appointed as the new Deputy Prime Minister, as well as Justice Minister;

Yvette Cooper took over as Foreign Secretary;

Shabana Mahmood becomes Home Secretary;

Ian Murray is no longer Secretary of State for Scotland and has expressed his disappointment. Douglas Alexander will now take on this role;

Lucy Powell, who was Leader of the House of Commons, also left the government. It is now known that Alan Campbell will replace her.

