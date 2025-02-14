Britain extends sanctions against russia: deputy defense minister is among those involved

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 745 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 44639 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 69649 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104834 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 72876 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116753 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100920 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113051 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116703 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152871 views

Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109644 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 84289 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 51160 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 78830 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 37271 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104828 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116749 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152868 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143557 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175919 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 37271 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 78830 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134092 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135998 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164274 views
Britain extends sanctions against russia: deputy defense minister is among those involved

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20951 views

The UK has expanded sanctions against Russia to include three officials and two companies. Deputy Defense Minister Fradkov, the son of former Prosecutor General Chaika, and two Rosatom entities were subject to the restrictions.

The UK has imposed new sanctions on Russia. Three individuals and two legal entities are subject to restrictions. This was reported by the Financial Sanctions Implementation Office of the British Ministry of Finance, UNN reports.

Details

The sanctions list includes Deputy Minister of Defense Pavel Fradkov, son of former Russian Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika and businessman Artem Chaika, and Director of the Federal Service for Technical and Export Control of the Russian Federation Vladimir Selin.

Sanctions were also imposed against two structures of the Russian Rosatom: the Kirov-Energomash plant in St. Petersburg and the Rosatom Additive Technologies company.

It is noted that these individuals and companies were included in the list because they benefited from or received support from the Russian government by continuing to do business in sectors of strategic importance to the Russian authorities.

Recall

On January 10, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz, which earn $23 billion a year. The sanctions are aimed at limiting Russia's revenues from energy sales.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

