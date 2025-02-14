Britain extends sanctions against russia: deputy defense minister is among those involved

The UK has imposed new sanctions on Russia. Three individuals and two legal entities are subject to restrictions. This was reported by the Financial Sanctions Implementation Office of the British Ministry of Finance, UNN reports.

Details

The sanctions list includes Deputy Minister of Defense Pavel Fradkov, son of former Russian Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika and businessman Artem Chaika, and Director of the Federal Service for Technical and Export Control of the Russian Federation Vladimir Selin.

Sanctions were also imposed against two structures of the Russian Rosatom: the Kirov-Energomash plant in St. Petersburg and the Rosatom Additive Technologies company.

It is noted that these individuals and companies were included in the list because they benefited from or received support from the Russian government by continuing to do business in sectors of strategic importance to the Russian authorities.

Recall

On January 10, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz, which earn $23 billion a year. The sanctions are aimed at limiting Russia's revenues from energy sales.