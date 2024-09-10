Britain announces extension of sanctions against Iran and Russia

The UK "has added 7 new sanctioned entities under the Iran sanctions regime and 3 new designations under the Russia sanctions regime," according to a sanctions update published today on the British government's website, UNN reports.

Details

"Seven new entities have been added to the sanctions regime against Iran and three new entities to the sanctions regime against Russia," the statement said.

It is also reported that "5 new ship specifications have been added to the sanctions regime against Russia".

At the same time, it is not yet clear what this means in detail.

Recall

France, Germany and the United Kingdom (E3) issued a joint statement condemning Iran's ballistic missile exports to Russia and said they would take immediate steps to cancel bilateral air travel agreements with Iran and announce other restrictions.

The US confirms Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia: sanctions are being imposed