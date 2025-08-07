Bridge with tourists collapsed in China: five dead

The tourist city of Syatata in China's Xinjiang has become the scene of a deadly tragedy – during a walk, a cable on a suspension bridge broke, leading to the death of five people and the injury of 24 more. Authorities have closed the area to visitors, and a large-scale investigation has been launched. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

On Wednesday evening, August 6, a fatal incident occurred in the picturesque mountainous area of the Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture (northwestern China). A cable on a suspension bridge in the Syatata tourist zone broke, causing several people to fall from a height. At least five people died, and 24 more sustained injuries of varying severity.

The incident occurred at 6:18 PM local time (2:18 PM GMT), Xinhua state agency reported. In response to the tragedy, the central government sent a special team to the scene to oversee the investigation into the cause of the break and provide assistance to the victims.

Videos from the scene are already circulating on social media, some of which have been verified by international agencies. The footage shows a twisted suspension bridge with sagging handrail cables, partially hanging over the river. Under the bridge are the bodies of the injured and dead. People on site are trying to rescue the victims, improvising stretchers from planks and makeshift materials.

The bridge is located in an area of 65 square kilometers, known for its picturesque landscape – mountain passes, valleys, rivers, and the ruins of an ancient city. The Syatata zone has been temporarily closed to tourists while the investigation is ongoing.

The causes of the accident have not yet been released, but experts are already pointing to possible design or maintenance flaws of the bridge. Chinese social media exploded with discussions, demanding stricter control over the safety of tourist facilities in the region.

Plane crashes in Mallorca: American ex-pilot and his 13-year-old son killed