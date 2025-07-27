Breakthrough in postpartum depression treatment: do new drugs help?

$41.770.00
49.100.00
ukenru
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
06:57 AM • 7574 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM • 21495 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 38439 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 44910 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 72310 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 183055 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 77359 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 70495 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 118515 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 42780 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.1m/s
55%
747mm
Popular news
ISW: Russia is preparing even larger strikes on Ukraine in the autumnJuly 26, 11:27 PM • 11160 views
US Democratic Party's rating drops to 35-year low - pollJuly 26, 11:57 PM • 7094 views
Asteroid 2024 YR4 will bypass Earth but may collide with the Moon: terms and threats to the planet namedJuly 27, 12:25 AM • 8824 views
"Alphabet of Victory": Russians developed an interactive guide for first-graders in the occupied territoriesJuly 27, 12:54 AM • 5580 views
Weather forecast: Ukraine to be covered by rains and thunderstorms, severe heat expected in the south04:12 AM • 8694 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 183059 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 118516 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 164701 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 137572 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 157335 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Marco Rubio
Pope Francis
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Kharkiv
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 14608 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 16831 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 16591 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 17843 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 260767 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Boeing 737 MAX

Breakthrough in postpartum depression treatment: do new drugs help?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

The new drug "Zurzuve" helps women with postpartum depression, but has side effects and high cost. Some patients face difficulties in obtaining the drug due to logistical problems and delays with insurance companies.

Breakthrough in postpartum depression treatment: do new drugs help?

New pills to combat postpartum depression help many women return to normal life, but not every woman can take this drug due to side effects and logistical difficulties. This is reported by UNN with reference to New York Times.

Details

Two months after the birth of her son, Samantha Cohn felt she couldn't cope with motherhood. She attempted suicide but survived after a complex operation. The depression remained, and then she was offered a new drug, "Zurzuve," the first pill created specifically to treat postpartum depression.

"Zurzuve" acts quickly - in some women, improvement occurs within three days. On the fourth day, the woman felt clarity and relief. But the drug does not help everyone. In some women, the effect was weak or short-lived, some stopped taking it due to severe drowsiness.

Doctors consider "Zurzuve" a promising remedy, especially for severe cases, but emphasize: the drug is not suitable for everyone. Its effect depends on individual factors, and it is still unclear who it will help and who it will not.

"Zurzuve" costs over $15,000 and is only available at specialized pharmacies. Some patients cannot get it on time due to delays from insurance companies. In several cases, this led to re-hospitalization.

Despite the difficulties, for many, "Zurzuve" has become a chance for recovery. Women who were helped by it speak of a quick return to normal life, motherhood, and work. But doctors continue to study how to make this remedy more effective and accessible to more patients.

New Zealand allows medical use of psychedelic mushrooms to treat depression - AFP6/18/25, 1:47 PM • 2888 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyHealthNews of the World
The New York Times
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9