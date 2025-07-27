Breakthrough in postpartum depression treatment: do new drugs help?

New pills to combat postpartum depression help many women return to normal life, but not every woman can take this drug due to side effects and logistical difficulties. This is reported by UNN with reference to New York Times.

Two months after the birth of her son, Samantha Cohn felt she couldn't cope with motherhood. She attempted suicide but survived after a complex operation. The depression remained, and then she was offered a new drug, "Zurzuve," the first pill created specifically to treat postpartum depression.

"Zurzuve" acts quickly - in some women, improvement occurs within three days. On the fourth day, the woman felt clarity and relief. But the drug does not help everyone. In some women, the effect was weak or short-lived, some stopped taking it due to severe drowsiness.

Doctors consider "Zurzuve" a promising remedy, especially for severe cases, but emphasize: the drug is not suitable for everyone. Its effect depends on individual factors, and it is still unclear who it will help and who it will not.

"Zurzuve" costs over $15,000 and is only available at specialized pharmacies. Some patients cannot get it on time due to delays from insurance companies. In several cases, this led to re-hospitalization.

Despite the difficulties, for many, "Zurzuve" has become a chance for recovery. Women who were helped by it speak of a quick return to normal life, motherhood, and work. But doctors continue to study how to make this remedy more effective and accessible to more patients.

