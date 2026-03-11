Bread prices in Ukraine to rise in March. Expert named reasons

In Ukraine, bread prices will increase in March. This forecast was made by Denys Marchuk, deputy head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, UNN reports.

Marchuk reminds that the bakery market has been showing a stable monthly price increase of 1-2% for a long time.

The main reasons remain unchanged: energy, logistics, and labor costs. Due to staff shortages, manufacturers are forced to raise salaries, which also increases the cost of production.

It should be noted that currently, the average prices for popular bakery products among Ukrainians in chain supermarkets are at the following level:

buckwheat bread — from 102 to 132 UAH/kg;

"Selsky" bread — from 136 UAH/kg;

toast bread — from 63 UAH/kg;

"Borodinsky" bread — from 100 UAH/kg;

sliced wheat bread — from 92 UAH/kg;

rye bread — from 62 UAH/kg;

"French" baguette — from 85 UAH/kg;

wheat loaf — from 41 UAH/kg.

It should be recalled that in February, consumer inflation rose to 7.6% year-on-year. Fuel, borscht vegetables, fruits, and mobile communication services increased the most in price.