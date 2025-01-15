Brazil restricts the use of smartphones in schools

On January 13, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed a bill restricting the use of smartphones in schools, as this trend has become global, CNN reports, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that restrictions for students of primary and secondary schools in the country will take effect in February. The law allows the use of smartphones only in emergency situations, for educational purposes, or for students with disabilities who need these devices.

Education Minister Camilo Santana said that children start using the Internet at an early age, which makes it difficult to control their online activity. In his opinion, restricting the use of smartphones in schools will be beneficial.

We want these devices, as in many other countries, to be used in the classroom only for pedagogical purposes and under the guidance of a teacher, - Santana said.

The bill received support from both the president's supporters and his opponent, former President Jair Bolsonaro.

It is noted that many parents and students also supported this initiative. According to a survey released in October by the Brazilian sociological center Datafolha, almost two-thirds of respondents supported a ban on the use of smartphones by children and adolescents in schools. More than three-quarters said that these devices do more harm than good to their children.

Recall

California's governor signed a law restricting smartphones in schools until 2026. The goal is to reduce the risk of mental illness and improve student learning.