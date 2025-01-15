Brazil restricts the use of smartphones in schools

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 123195 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113568 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121592 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123117 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152851 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107445 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150811 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104106 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113705 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117077 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106532 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135076 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104422 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111534 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109284 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 123195 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152851 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150811 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 180242 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169702 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109284 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111534 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135076 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128894 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146558 views
Brazil restricts the use of smartphones in schools

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29663 views

Brazil's President has signed a law restricting the use of smartphones in schools. The devices will be allowed to be used only in emergency situations and for educational purposes.

On January 13, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed a bill restricting the use of smartphones in schools, as this trend has become global, CNN reports, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that restrictions for students of primary and secondary schools in the country will take effect in February. The law allows the use of smartphones only in emergency situations, for educational purposes, or for students with disabilities who need these devices.

Education Minister Camilo Santana said that children start using the Internet at an early age, which makes it difficult to control their online activity. In his opinion, restricting the use of smartphones in schools will be beneficial.

We want these devices, as in many other countries, to be used in the classroom only for pedagogical purposes and under the guidance of a teacher,

- Santana said.

The bill received support from both the president's supporters and his opponent, former President Jair Bolsonaro.

It is noted that many parents and students also supported this initiative. According to a survey released in October by the Brazilian sociological center Datafolha, almost two-thirds of respondents supported a ban on the use of smartphones by children and adolescents in schools. More than three-quarters said that these devices do more harm than good to their children.

Recall

California's governor signed a law restricting smartphones in schools until 2026. The goal is to reduce the risk of mental illness and improve student learning.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
californiaCalifornia
brazilBrazil

