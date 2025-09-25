Bosch to cut an additional 13,000 jobs in Germany soon - Media

The German concern Bosch will additionally cut 13,000 jobs in the near future. All cuts will affect factories and offices located in Germany, writes UNN with reference to BILD.

In addition to factories that produce parts for electric vehicles and internal combustion engines, central divisions and sales departments will also be affected, said Robert Bosch GmbH HR Director Stefan Grosch.

The company had previously announced a reduction of 9,000 jobs. Thus, it concerns 22,000 employees.

The plants in Feuerbach, Waiblingen (its production will be completely closed), Schwieberdingen, Bühl, and Homburg in Saarland were affected. The concern attributes this situation to "structural changes and fierce competition in the global automotive market," as well as the transition to electric vehicles.

In 2024, Bosch achieved a profitability of 3.8%, and in 2025, revenue growth is predicted to be only 2%.

